SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,304 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $235,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,608,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $61.69.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

