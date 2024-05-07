Westaim (CVE:WED) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.93

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.93 and last traded at C$3.89, with a volume of 37076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.86.

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on Westaim from C$5.20 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.69. The company has a market cap of C$538.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$2.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.71 million. Westaim had a net margin of 86.46% and a return on equity of 41.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Westaim Co. will post 0.1626202 EPS for the current year.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

