Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $93,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VIG stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.94. 337,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,321. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

