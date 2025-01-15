Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.86 ($0.01), with a volume of 1545239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22.

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Holbrook bought 49,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £496.53 ($606.19). 16.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.