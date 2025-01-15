Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $427,000 in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,988,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 475,196 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,882,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,560,000 after buying an additional 137,813 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 25.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,648,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after buying an additional 544,126 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 48.2% during the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,994,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,139,000 after acquiring an additional 648,855 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1,170.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 724,662 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.