Short Interest in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Decreases By 76.8%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the December 15th total of 598,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
T Stamp Trading Down 10.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ IDAI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. 106,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,525. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.44. T Stamp has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $37.50.
About T Stamp
