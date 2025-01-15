Short Interest in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Decreases By 76.8%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the December 15th total of 598,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

T Stamp Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDAI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. 106,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,525. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.44. T Stamp has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

