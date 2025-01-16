West Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 516 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCEB. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $63.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2408 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

