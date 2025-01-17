First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 80.3% from the December 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
