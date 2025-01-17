First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 80.3% from the December 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 165,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after acquiring an additional 66,762 shares during the period. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

