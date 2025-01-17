Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 67,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 284,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 84,311 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1564 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.