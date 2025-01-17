Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) CFO Sells $265,700.00 in Stock

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $265,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
William A. Koefoed also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 13th, William A. Koefoed sold 13,765 shares of Onestream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $412,950.00.
Onestream Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of OS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,371. Onestream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Onestream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Onestream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.72.
Onestream Company Profile
OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.
