SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 147,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 65,451 shares.The stock last traded at $27.92 and had previously closed at $27.64.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $560.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,089,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,999,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,462,000 after purchasing an additional 229,342 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,540,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 554.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 156,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 132,391 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,039,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

