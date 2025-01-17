Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 136,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 66,868 shares.The stock last traded at $193.01 and had previously closed at $191.88.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Farrell Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

