Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Senior Officer Sells C$19,350.00 in Stock

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Dan Nohdomi sold 45,000 shares of Baylin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total value of C$19,350.00.

Dan Nohdomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Dan Nohdomi sold 50,000 shares of Baylin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total value of C$24,000.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Dan Nohdomi sold 50,000 shares of Baylin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total value of C$24,000.00.

Baylin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BYL stock opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. Baylin Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Baylin Technologies from C$0.35 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc is a diversified global wireless technology company. The Company is focused on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radiofrequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave and Mitec VSAT.

