TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.65 and traded as high as C$3.40. TDb Split shares last traded at C$3.34, with a volume of 8,100 shares trading hands.
TDb Split Trading Up 9.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.34.
TDb Split Company Profile
TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.
