Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EMF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,217. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5114 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,455,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 91,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 71,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

