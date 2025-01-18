Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EMF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,217. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5114 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
