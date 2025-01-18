Triller Group Inc. (NYSE:ILLR) Director Robert E. Jr. Diamond Sells 6,035 Shares of Stock

Triller Group Inc. (NYSE:ILLR – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. Jr. Diamond sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $15,268.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,306.42. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Triller Group Price Performance
Shares of Triller Group stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Triller Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -1.35.
About Triller Group
