Triller Group Inc. (NYSE:ILLR) Director Robert E. Jr. Diamond Sells 6,035 Shares of Stock

Triller Group Inc. (NYSE:ILLR – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. Jr. Diamond sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $15,268.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,306.42. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Triller Group Price Performance

Shares of Triller Group stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Triller Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -1.35.

Get Triller Group alerts:

About Triller Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Triller Corp. operates Triller app, an artificial intelligence powered technology platform. The company’s platform enables creators, such as influencers, artists, athletes, public figures, and consumer brands build direct relationships with audiences to create awareness, drive content consumption, generate commerce, and shape culture.

Receive News & Ratings for Triller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.