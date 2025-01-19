AMC Entertainment Completes Sale of 50 Million Shares in At-the-Market Offerings

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) recently announced the successful completion of the sale of 50 million shares of its Class A common stock through at-the-market offerings. This sale was part of the Sales and Registration Agreement entered into by the company with various entities, including Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, acting as the Sales Agent and Forward Seller.

The company confirmed that as of January 15, 2025, all 50 million shares subject to the Sales and Registration Agreement have been sold in at-the-market offerings. AMC Entertainment reported gross proceeds of $183.8 million, before commissions and fees, from the sale of 20 million shares through at-the-market offerings by the Sales Agent and initial cash payments on the establishment of the forward counterparty’s hedge positions for the remaining 30 million shares under Forwards.

According to the terms of the Sales and Registration Agreement and the Master Confirmation for Forwards dated December 6, 2024, AMC Entertainment may potentially receive additional cash payments from the Forwards upon maturity, which could occur up to approximately six months following the completion of the initial hedging periods. However, the company emphasized that there is no guarantee of receiving any additional proceeds from the Forwards.

The information provided via this Current Report on Form 8-K, as outlined in Item 7.01 and its exhibits, is disclosed for regulatory purposes and should not be considered as filed under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or be incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This report was signed and authorized by Kevin M. Connor, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. on January 16, 2025.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

