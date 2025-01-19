Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 115.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,523.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7,888.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

PZA stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

