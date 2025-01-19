Energous Corporation Discloses Business Update and Successful Fundraising ActivitiesSAN JOSE, Calif. — January 16, 2025 — Energous Corporation, operating as Energous Wireless Power Solutions (NASDAQ: WATT), released a pertinent business update in an

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Energous’s 8K filing here.
About Energous
Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energous
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Vistra Corp: Could 2025 Continue Its Streak of Outperformance?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Vertex’s Pain Drug: Big Pharma’s Next Major Success?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- D-Wave’s Stock Springs Back in the Quantum Computing Race