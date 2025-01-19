Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $5.91 Per Share

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 9th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 5.91 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63.
Shares of GSHD opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.75. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $130.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 153.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The company had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on GSHD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
