Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Short Interest Update

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital raised shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 94.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after buying an additional 1,558,467 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,780,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 316,903 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 70.0% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 1,111,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 457,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 14.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 366,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 46,345 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. 363,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Ivanhoe Electric has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

