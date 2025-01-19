Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 19,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 36.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 392.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 113,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 15.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,772,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 233,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Acacia Research by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,510,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Acacia Research

In related news, Director Isaac T. Kohlberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,582.18. This represents a 17.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acacia Research Price Performance

ACTG stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a current ratio of 16.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

