Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases 91 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,487,000 after purchasing an additional 364,141 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 36.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $157.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.89 and a 52 week high of $163.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

