440 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 625.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after buying an additional 51,162 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,015.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $681.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $738.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $949.32. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $666.25 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

