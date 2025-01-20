Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain Sells 6,000 Shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $91,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,271.85. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.
