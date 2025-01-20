Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Trading Up 24.5% – Time to Buy?

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) rose 24.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 12,163,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 48,791,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
Technology Minerals Trading Up 24.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.17.
Technology Minerals Company Profile
Technology Minerals is developing the UK’s first listed, sustainable circular economy for battery metals, using cutting-edge technology to recycle, recover, and re-use battery technologies for a renewable energy future. The Company currently holds 48.35% of the issued share capital of Recyclus Group Ltd, the UK’s first industrial-scale recycler of both lithium-ion and lead acid batteries.
