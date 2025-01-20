Top Defense Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – January 20th

Citigroup, Boeing, General Electric, Qorvo, Lockheed Martin, Analog Devices, and TE Connectivity are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares in companies that operate within the defense industry, specializing in the manufacture and supply of military equipment, technology, and services. These stocks are influenced by geopolitical tensions, government defense spending, and global security challenges. Investors often consider defense stocks as a stable and long-term investment due to the steady demand for defense products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.05. 22,070,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,393,282. Citigroup has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $80.45. The company has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded up $2.21 on Monday, hitting $171.14. 9,537,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,471,018. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.61. The firm has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $217.59.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:GE traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.83. 5,887,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,171. The company has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a one year low of $101.16 and a one year high of $194.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.16.

Qorvo (QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc. engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $10.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,024,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,674. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $490.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,778. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $504.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.03. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of ADI traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,871,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,744. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $182.57 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

TE Connectivity (TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,175. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.70 and its 200-day moving average is $148.78. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $128.91 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32.

