Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 22.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

NYSE FPI opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Farmland Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Insider Activity at Farmland Partners

In related news, Director John A. Good purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $183,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,916.95. The trade was a 17.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

