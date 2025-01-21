M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Under Armour by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 423,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 314,226 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,412,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 70,731 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $576,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,413.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 68,786 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 48.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 613,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 199,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 17,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $151,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,032.88. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,368.90. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,879 shares of company stock worth $508,642. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $11.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

