Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 335076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 309,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,654 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

