E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1,552.06 and last traded at C$1,552.05, with a volume of 1226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,395.00.

E-L Financial Trading Up 11.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1,391.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.38.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported C$135.14 earnings per share for the quarter. E-L Financial had a net margin of 39.40% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Analysts predict that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Announces Dividend

About E-L Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $3.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

E-L Financial Corp Ltd operates as an investment and insurance holding company. The firm organizes itself into two segments namely E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The Empire Life operating segment underwrites life and health insurance policies and provides segregated funds, mutual funds, and annuity products whereas, the E-L Corporate segment operations include the oversight of investments in global equities held through holdings of common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and other private companies.

