Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 8,822 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $40,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,672,000 after buying an additional 378,325 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth $7,708,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 73.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 110,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

KOF opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.83. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $73.90 and a 52-week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.7433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

