Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $265,250.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $265,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,712.35. This represents a 6.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Accel Entertainment Price Performance
NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $930.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.
Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $78,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
