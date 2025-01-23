Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $265,250.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $265,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,712.35. This represents a 6.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $930.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Accel Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $78,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.