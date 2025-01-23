Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Bankinter had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 18.14%.

Bankinter Trading Down 2.6 %

Bankinter stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2514 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.10. Bankinter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNIY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bankinter to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Stories

