Brokers Set Expectations for Nyxoah FY2025 Earnings

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Nyxoah in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nyxoah’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

NYXH stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 51.68% and a negative net margin of 1,043.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nyxoah stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 183,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. Nyxoah makes up 1.2% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.74% of Nyxoah at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nyxoah

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.