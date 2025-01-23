Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s (CHMI) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.
CHMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 298,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- GitLab: AI-Driven DevSecOps Innovation Sets It Apart
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- DigitalOcean’s AI Potential: A Game-Changer for Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.