Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s (CHMI) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

NYSE CHMI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 25,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,955. The company has a market capitalization of $95.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 298,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.