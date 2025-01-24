Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $502.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

DPZ opened at $447.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.68. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $29,424,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 4,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

