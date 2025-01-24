Everus (NYSE:ECG) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.44 and last traded at $74.15, with a volume of 19605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECG. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everus in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Everus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everus from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Everus Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $760.99 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Everus will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Everus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECG. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

