Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 18083340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.40) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haydale Graphene Industries had a negative net margin of 114.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Haydale Graphene Industries plc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale is a global technologies group and service provider that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of industrial materials and commercial technologies. With expertise in graphene, other nanomaterials and Silicon Carbide, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties.

