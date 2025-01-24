Insider Buying: MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) CEO Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert E. Dixon bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,400. The trade was a 60.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKZR opened at $2.33 on Friday. MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacKenzie Realty Capital

MacKenzie Realty Capital Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MacKenzie Realty Capital stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MKZR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of MacKenzie Realty Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

