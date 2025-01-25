American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00.

AMH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMH opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,286 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,474.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,257.54. This represents a 8.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,924. The trade was a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,115,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,503,000 after purchasing an additional 214,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,225,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,780,000 after purchasing an additional 937,116 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,224,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,160,000 after purchasing an additional 62,367 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,552,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,373,000 after purchasing an additional 199,234 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,827,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,546,000 after purchasing an additional 110,586 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

