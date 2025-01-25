Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Trading Down 11.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report) traded down 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 50,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 893,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Arkle Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Arkle Resources Company Profile

Arkle is a diversified exploration company with principal assets in gold and zinc exploration licences across Ireland. The Company has two 100% owned gold projects (Mine River and Inishowen) and is in joint venture with Teck Ireland Ltd. at the Oldcastle Zinc Project and with Group Eleven Resources Corp.

