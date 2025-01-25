BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Files Form 8-K with the SEC

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW) recently submitted a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, detailing events that occurred on January 24, 2025.

The current report discloses a Terms Agreement dated January 16, 2025, involving Citigroup Inc. and underwriters, pertaining to the offer and sale of the company’s 6.020% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Callable Subordinated Notes due January 24, 2036.

Additionally, the filing includes the formation of several Medium-Term Senior Notes series, outlining notes due in various years between 2026 and 2036.

Exhibits attached to the filing consist of the Terms Agreement signed on January 16, 2025, a Form of Note for the 6.020% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Callable Subordinated Notes due January 24, 2036, an opinion of Karen Wang, and Citigroup Inc. securities registered under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The filing further indicates compliance with applicable rules concerning communication, solicitation, and financial reporting. Exhibits 1.01, 4.01, 5.01, and 99.01 provide detailed information relevant to the offerings and registrations mentioned in the report.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s Form 8-K signifies a strategic move in the financial realm, displaying a combination of offerings and notes set to mature over the coming years. The filing reflects the company’s commitment to transparent communication and adherence to regulatory requirements.

Investors and stakeholders interested in the recent developments of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust can access the full details of the Form 8-K filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

