Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Barclays

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on INVH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.47.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 17.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 544,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 83,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 44,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

