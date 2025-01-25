iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of iQIYI from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC raised iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.91.

Shares of IQ opened at $2.23 on Friday. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 102.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701,901 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

