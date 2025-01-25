Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,250,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 1,534,588 shares.The stock last traded at $34.20 and had previously closed at $34.24.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,842.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 562.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

