TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TCW Transform Systems ETF were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Napa Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period.

Shares of NETZ stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.93.

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

