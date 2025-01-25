Terrie Curran Sells 19,109 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) insider Terrie Curran sold 19,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $125,928.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,464.35. This trade represents a 5.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

PHAT opened at $6.90 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHAT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,062,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,118 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 569,829 shares during the period. Checkpoint Capital L.P. lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. now owns 1,504,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after purchasing an additional 629,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 49,000.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,304,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,458 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 137,539 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.