AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,100 VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLOB. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $966,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,895,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,238,000.
VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CLOB stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $51.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73.
VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Announces Dividend
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.