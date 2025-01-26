AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,100 VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLOB. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $966,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,895,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,238,000.

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLOB stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $51.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73.

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

