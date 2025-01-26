Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE AGR opened at $36.02 on Friday. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Avangrid by 17.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Avangrid by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 77,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

